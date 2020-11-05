Cheyenne Jackson on ‘honouring the pain and the sacrifice’ of LGBTQ+ pioneers in Equal

A lot of people, including LGBTQ+ people, think that LGBTQ+ rights started with Stonewall. Why do you think that is?

Because of a lack of education. This is something we’ve been told for as long as I can remember. The first thing I ever heard about how the queer movement started was when I was 19, which was about the death of Judy Garland. Then some queens threw some rocks, and then Stonewall and then poof, here we are. Obviously there’s more to it, maybe that was true for somebody, but I think it’s just because we don’t focus on it. For example, RuPaul’s Drag Race. My favourite show, I love it. I’ve been on it a bunch and I will continue to be on it. I love Ru. I love them all. He is doing such a service by showing queer history; the lexicon, the words, bringing Paris Is Burning to a new generation. However, many young people, that’s as far as their knowledge goes. There’s more to queer culture than RuPaul’s Drag Race. I say that with all the love and affection I can muster. I think it behoves all of us to know the stories, because here I am sitting in a house, my house that I bought with my husband in the other room, and my kids in the other room, a life that I never thought I could ever have. That is because of all of these folks that have made sacrifices incrementally along the way. I wanted to honour the pain and the sacrifice that these people went through. It’s just unfathomable. We take so much for granted, even in the place of privilege in which I sit as a white, cis gay man. It’s important to always to remember our history, especially for the younger generation of queer people.

What do you want people to learn about Dale Jennings through Equal?

I want people to know his story, and know what he did with The Mattachine Society and ONE magazine. Even nowadays, as we’re on the precipice of this historic election, people are still wary and scared to put themselves out there politically or even say who they’re voting for on social media. Everybody’s afraid of being politically correct or hurting feelings. I think what I’d like people to take away from this is: look at this man’s bravery. Look at this person who had everything to lose in 1953, yet he still stood on the steps of the courthouse and made this proclamation. I think he was the first person ever on record to say, ‘I am a homosexual and I am unashamed.’ That’s power. That was seventy years ago – remember that and honour that. Let’s embody some of that in our own lives.

You’re in a new comedy series called Call Me Kat. The cast is stacked, and you’re reunited with your American Horror Story co-star Leslie Jordan. What can you tell me about the show?

Honestly, I almost get emotional talking about it, because this is the embodiment of so many years of just putting it out there. This is something that I’ve wanted to do for so long. I’ve wanted to do a multi-cam that is well written, has incredible comedians that isn’t cheesy, is relatable and sad, is about connection and loss, but is still really funny. It’s based on Miranda. I’m such a fan of that show. I love the whole construct of breaking the fourth wall. Miranda [Hart] is such a delicious, unicorn person that you just can’t find anywhere else. Honestly, if I were to think of anybody who could embody that in their own special way, but still with the imagination and the heart, it would be Mayim Bialik. People are going to lose their shit. She is so spectacular in this role. She’s got all the colours in the grand box and she gives you pratfalls and she gives you heartbreak at the drop of a hat, all while looking right into the camera. It’s a joy to be working in the middle of a global pandemic. It’s wonderful to be working and providing for my family, and to be creating art during this time when so many of my friends and colleagues are suffering or waiting for their next job, or waiting for their job that was cancelled to possibly be picked up again. Julian Gant is a young new actor who has a big improvisational background. Leslie Jordan is having quite the moment. He is living it up and he is my big sis. He’s just so wonderful and Kyla Pratt? Incredible comedian.

How far along is production?

We’re done with the first episode and we have episode two next week. Then we’re just going to start banging them out. It’s going a little slower because of COVID. My family’s been in strict lockdown since March and that’s what I needed to do for us, as grandma lives with us here. I have four-year-old twins. I am of the mindset that I’m wanting to listen to the scientists, and I want to protect my family. But we’re chugging along and the scripts are so funny. Darlene Hunt, she’s the writer, and it’s so good.

What can you tell me about your character, Max?

His name is Max Kingbird. He and Kat went to college together. They were in the same dorm and in the same group of friends, but never romantically hooked up. They definitely enjoyed each other’s company and they definitely love to cut loose. She makes Max laugh like nobody else. Max is somebody who he is not impressed with artifice, he sees people for who they truly are. He is kind, straightforward and he’s a bit of a dreamer. He’s come back to his hometown because he’s broken up with his French girlfriend, and he’s working at a bar, about to turn 40. It just so happens that Kat has a cat café right next door, and they come back into each other’s lives. He didn’t realise how much he missed her until he saw her again, and hilarity ensues. It’s really, really fun and they have us doing some incredible physical comedy.

I was surprised to see that you’re part of the Saved By The Bell cast too – what can we expect from your character?

I’m only in three episodes and I am Elizabeth Berkeley’s husband. It is a very polarising character. I know that people will have strong feelings about him. I love Elizabeth and I was a big fan of Showgirls when it came out. It’s rare to meet somebody who has gone through everything that she’s gone through, who is still open-hearted and truly lovely, and not cynical. She’s really funny in this and they pay homage to the original cheesy bit. Tracey Wigfield, who created it, she was one of the producers on 30 Rock, so it’s very fast.

I can’t let you go, obviously, without talking about American Horror Story. We’ve not seen you on the show since Apocalypse… Do you have any plans to return to the series?

There are no plans as of now. But once you’re part of Ryan Murphy’s world, and you are in that motley crew actors that he goes to, I wouldn’t be surprised if I pop up on something or another. Ryan has been incredible to me over the years. I first met him after Xanadu years ago. American Horror Story was such a such a mind trip. It was bloody, sexy, scary and totally outside of my comfort zone! I’m so grateful for it. I’m sure at some point, if he asks me to come back and do something, that would be great. But it was time for me, after four years and having kids, I made a conscious choice to kind of lighten it up a little bit for myself. I’m very empathetic and I’m very sensitive. I just needed a minute to be with my kids and do something a little lighter. I asked him if I could do a comedy and even though I had time left on my contract, he said absolutely. He definitely respected that and let me do that.