Cher to headline LGBTQ+ virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden

Cher has never been one to keep quiet when it comes to politics – and we love it.

Take a quick look at the star’s Twitter and you’ll see back-to-back posts advocating for change or cheering on the Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Social media saw the artist endorse the former Vice President online as she tweeted:

“This will most likely be unpopular, but last night I asked myself, “who would I be if I denied a man I know and respect for a shiny, new, tech savvy BILLIONAIRE”. Joe’s made mistakes like all of us, but I believe he would be honest, smart civil president who doesn’t have to learn on the job.”

Deadline has reported event tickets come at a steep price, starting at $1,000 per person and rising to $100,000. Donors of $50,000 and more will get to participate in a “virtual clutch.” If you ask us, that sounds like a pretty top-end exclusive club.

The newly announced fundraiser will see Cher headline and includes a range of appearances, including former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Taking place in a virtual space on August 31, lawmakers Senator Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Rhode Island Rep David Cicilline will also be a part of the event. Both Baldwin and Cicilline made history in their own rights.

Baldwin became the first out queer woman elected to United States Congress in 1993, while Cicilline became the first out gay mayor of a U.S. state capital in 1993.

Aside from Cher’s endorsement and headlining act, Biden has a number of celebrity-fronted fundraisers planned. Cyndi Lauper will headline another virtual LGBTQ fundraiser on Sept. 14.

The event will feature a number of LGBTQ+ politicians such as Buttigieg, Rep. Sharice Davids and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Tickets are reported to start at $100.

In another LGBTQ+ event, Will and Grace stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack are participating in a virtual fundraiser conversation on Aug. 26. Reps. Abby Finkenauer, Lucy McBath, and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell are also scheduled to appear.

