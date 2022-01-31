Cher sings Golden Girls theme song in touching tribute to Betty White

Cher performed Thank You for Being a Friend as part of a Betty White tribute airing on NBC on 31 January 2022.

The 75-year-old is one of the many stars appearing on Celebrating Betty White, which will also feature the likes of President Joe Biden, Jimmy Fallon and Goldie Hawn.

In a clip shared to social media on 28 January, Cher revealed that she performed The Golden Girls theme song as a way of paying her respects to her late friend.

“Every Friend is Golden,” the singer wrote alongside information about the special.

She had previously teased the performance with tweets saying “it’s coming” and “thank you 4 being a friend” on the same day.

After sharing the snippet of her performance, which instantly went viral and was filmed on the same soundstage as The Golden Girls, Cher stated that it “was a great honour” for her to appear on Celebrating Betty White.

“I’ve loved Betty Since I Was 7,& Change,” she continued. “‘LIFE WITH ELIZABETH’, PLUS WE DID SONG ON SONNY & CHER SHOW. Betty Taught Me To Speak Like a Southern.”

Betty died on 31 December 2021 after suffering a stroke six days earlier.

She was due to celebrate her 100th birthday on 18 January, with Celebrating Betty White remembering the momentous life she lived.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will air on NBC on 31 January 31 at 10:00pm EST/PST before streaming for free on Peacock on 1 February.