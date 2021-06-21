Check out the first sickening teaser for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3

BBC has just unveiled a sickening new teaser for the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The sparkly clip, set to the beat of RuPaul’s banger To The Moon, doesn’t give anything away but counts from one until three before stating, “Start your engines.” The caption for the post reads: “Finally, some good news.”

Due to the lack of Drag Race UK on our screens last year, the BBC will be airing not one, but two seasons in 2021.

During the season two announcement, RuPaul confirmed that the producers are “currently casting season three with the best and the brightest Great Britain has to offer.”

BBC Three’s Fiona Campbell added: “We wanted to share the news now that there is going to be a third series as well. It’s been a huge hit for us and we love it as much as you do so we’re delighted that we can continue our relationship with World of Wonder and can bring even more Drag Race to BBC Three.” Can we get a “halleloo” up in here?

It is rumoured that season three has already finished shooting, so it could be sashaying onto our screens anytime this year.

The second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK aired back in January on BBC iPlayer and WOW Presents Plus to universal critical acclaim and has since been hailed as one of the greatest instalments in the franchise’s 13-year herstory.

It introduced fierce competitors such as A’Whora, Asttina Mandella, Bimini Bon Boulash, Cherry Valentine, Ellie Diamond, Ginny Lemon, Joe Black, Lawrence Chaney, Sister Sister, Tayce, Tia Kofi and Veronica Green.

Lawrence followed in the footsteps of The Vivienne as she was crowned the winner, becoming the first ever Scottish contestant to do so in the process. Bimini and Tayce placed runner-up, with Ellie in fourth place.

Watch the brand new teaser for Drag Race UK season three here or below.