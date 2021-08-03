Check out the first official poster for American Crime Story: Impeachment

The first poster for American Crime Story: Impeachment is here.

Released 2 August by the anthology series’ official Instagram account, the artwork shows the back of star Beanie Feldstein in character as Monica Lewinsky while staring at the White House.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the third season will dramatise the events of the impeachment trial that took place following the infamous 1998 sex scandal between Bill Clinton and Lewinsky.

Sarah Paulson will follow-up her Emmy Award-winning role as Marcia Clark in the critically-acclaimed first season, The People v. O.J. Simpson, as Linda Tripp.

The whistleblower played a prominent role in the case; secretly recording Lewinsky’s phone calls and encouraging the former White House intern to document details of her relationship with the former U.S. president.

Impeachment also stars Clive Owen (Clinton), Margo Martindale (Lucianne Goldberg), Annaleigh Ashford (Paula Jones), Anthony Green (Al Gore) and Billy Eichner (Matt Drudge).

Sarah Burgess executive produces the series alongside Paulson, Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodal. Feldstein, Lewinsky, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are also producing.

The first two seasons of American Crime Story, The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, received universal acclaim from critics and received 12 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Impeachment premieres 7 September on FX – check out the first poster below.