Charmed series casts trans actress Mareya Salazar for a new recurring role

Looks like there’s a new witch in town.

According to a report from Deadline, the Charmed TV series will be adding trans actress Mareya Salazar in a new recurring role.

Salazar is set to play Joséfina, the second cousin of the Charmed ones. Her character is described as a “strong, opinionated young woman who shows up on their doorstep with surprises and secrets.”

Since the announcement, the Canadian/Venezuelan actress took to her Instagram stories to thank her agency for the opportunity.

“I want to thank Daniel Mahan and his agency [Envy Models] for representing me,” she posted.

The Charmed reboot is no stranger to inclusive LGBTQ+ representation.

Back in November, transgender actor J.J. Hawkins was cast as the first ever transgender character in the franchise, including the beloved 90s original.

Hawkins – who uses he/him and they/them pronouns – played the role of Kevin, a transgender male college student who inspired one of the three leads to take on a “formidable opponent”.

The series also features a prominent LGBTQ+ character in Mel Vera (Melonie Diaz), a “strong-willed feminist” lesbian. Like Holly Marie Combs’ classic character, Piper Halliwell, she can freeze time.

Charmed follows a trio of sisters, known as The Charmed Ones, who must use their combined “Power of Three” to vanquish demons, warlocks and other forces of darkness etc.

Although the show initially received mixed reviews – and backlash from original cast members such as Combs and Rose McGowan – it has been a success for the network, with its third season currently airing.

Watch the sneak peek featuring Mareya Salazar below.