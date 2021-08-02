Charli XCX announces the release of brand new single with fierce artwork

Charli XCX has announced a brand new single, and fans are losing their goddamn minds.

To coincide with her 29th birthday (today!), the British singer-songwriter and pop pioneer shared the title, Good Ones, the 80s-inspired artwork and release date: 2 September. Charli also teased the lyrics to the track as she told her fans to “get ready to surrender”.

Fans lost their shit over the announcement, as well as Charli’s industry peers such as Aaron Philip, Alma, Jade Thirlwall, Jodie Harsh, L Devine, Leland, Pabllo Vittar and Rita Ora.

Harsh spoke for all of us as she wrote, “I’d like my wig back soon please Charlotte.”

Good Ones will be Charli’s first piece of solo material since the release of her fourth studio album, How I’m Feeling Now, which was conceived over six weeks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The album received widespread acclaim, particularly for the songwriting and experimental production, and was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

The album spawned three singles: Forever, Claws and I Finally Understand.

Earlier this year, Charli claimed that her fifth studio album will return to a more commercialised sound. In an Instagram post, the star wrote: “Ok guys… much needed mainstream album coming soon I promise.”

Since the release of How I’m Feeling Now, Charli has released a string of collaborations including CHARGER (with ELIO), Spinning (with No Rome and The 1975), Drama (Bladee and Mechatok) and Xcxoplex (with A.G. Cook).