Charli XCX announces fifth album Crash and “deadly” new tour

Charli XCX has shared exciting details of her upcoming album and tour.
The follow-up to 2020’s critically-acclaimed lockdown record How I’m Feeling Now, titled Crash, will be out 18 March 2022.
“This is the fifth and final album in my record deal,” the British superstar wrote in her press release, before revealing that she will be embarking on a European and North American Tour, “with tickets available for presale from 10th November.”
News of the album follows the release of her new single, New Shapes, which features Charli’s “demonically talented friends” Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens and was produced by Deaton Chris Antony and Linus Wiklund.
The all-star collaboration serves as the second single from the album after Good Ones, “a track signalling a new chapter for me in which I embraced all that the life of a pop figurehead has to offer in today’s world – celebrity, obsession and global hits.” It became Charli’s highest-charting hit in the UK as a lead artist since her Troye Sivan-assisted anthem 1999.
Good Ones, which sees Charli return to a dance-pop sound following the hyperpop-oriented sound of her previous albums, received critical acclaim upon release. Its accompanying music video, in which the pop pioneer dances in underwear at the funeral of her former lover, was also met with rave reviews.
For the new album, Charli said she used her “femme fatale powers and a multitude of dark spells and curses” to “possess and persuade” a plethora of producers and collaborators including A.G. Cook, George Daniel, Lotus IV, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.
Presale tickets for Crash The Live Tour, which Charli described as her most “fast, furious, iconic and deadly” tour to date, go on sale Wednesday 10 November at this link. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday 12 November.
Check out the list of tour dates below.
03-26 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre
03-29 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
04-01 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
04-03 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
04-06 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
04-08 Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
04-09 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
04-10 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
04-12 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
04-13 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
04-15 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
04-16 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
04-18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
04-20 Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
04-22 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
04-23 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
04-25 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
04-26 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
04-28 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
04-29 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
CRASH . the new album . march 18th . pre order now https://t.co/JbMeJPOXrw pic.twitter.com/7qcG52xcf4
— Charli (@charli_xcx) November 4, 2021
my most deadly tour yet. don’t you dare miss it. pic.twitter.com/14qSCnaXc6
— Charli (@charli_xcx) November 4, 2021
05-13 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre
05-15 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy
05-17 Manchester, England – Victoria Warehouse
05-18 Birmingham, England – O2 Academy
05-19 London, England – Alexandra Palace
05-21 Norwich, England – UEA
05-22 Sheffield, England – O2 Academy
05-23 Nottingham, England – Rock City
05-25 Paris, France – Trianon
05-27 Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine
05-28 Utrecht, Netherlands – Ronda Hall
05-30 Berlin, Germany – Astra
05-31 Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06-04 Milan, Italy – Fabrique
06-07 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
06-09 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
New Shapes, featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, is now available on iTunes and streaming services. Listen to the infectious pop anthem here or below.