Charli XCX announces fifth album Crash and “deadly” new tour

Charli XCX has shared exciting details of her upcoming album and tour.

The follow-up to 2020’s critically-acclaimed lockdown record How I’m Feeling Now, titled Crash, will be out 18 March 2022.

“This is the fifth and final album in my record deal,” the British superstar wrote in her press release, before revealing that she will be embarking on a European and North American Tour, “with tickets available for presale from 10th November.”

News of the album follows the release of her new single, New Shapes, which features Charli’s “demonically talented friends” Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens and was produced by Deaton Chris Antony and Linus Wiklund.

The all-star collaboration serves as the second single from the album after Good Ones, “a track signalling a new chapter for me in which I embraced all that the life of a pop figurehead has to offer in today’s world – celebrity, obsession and global hits.” It became Charli’s highest-charting hit in the UK as a lead artist since her Troye Sivan-assisted anthem 1999.

Good Ones, which sees Charli return to a dance-pop sound following the hyperpop-oriented sound of her previous albums, received critical acclaim upon release. Its accompanying music video, in which the pop pioneer dances in underwear at the funeral of her former lover, was also met with rave reviews.

For the new album, Charli said she used her “femme fatale powers and a multitude of dark spells and curses” to “possess and persuade” a plethora of producers and collaborators including A.G. Cook, George Daniel, Lotus IV, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.

Presale tickets for Crash The Live Tour, which Charli described as her most “fast, furious, iconic and deadly” tour to date, go on sale Wednesday 10 November at this link. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday 12 November.

Check out the list of tour dates below.

03-26 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

03-29 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

04-01 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

04-03 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

04-06 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

04-08 Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

04-09 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

04-10 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

04-12 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

04-13 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

04-15 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

04-16 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

04-18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

04-20 Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

04-22 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

04-23 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

04-25 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

04-26 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

04-28 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

04-29 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

CRASH . the new album . march 18th . pre order now https://t.co/JbMeJPOXrw pic.twitter.com/7qcG52xcf4 — Charli (@charli_xcx) November 4, 2021

my most deadly tour yet. don’t you dare miss it. pic.twitter.com/14qSCnaXc6 — Charli (@charli_xcx) November 4, 2021

05-13 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

05-15 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy

05-17 Manchester, England – Victoria Warehouse

05-18 Birmingham, England – O2 Academy

05-19 London, England – Alexandra Palace

05-21 Norwich, England – UEA

05-22 Sheffield, England – O2 Academy

05-23 Nottingham, England – Rock City

05-25 Paris, France – Trianon

05-27 Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine

05-28 Utrecht, Netherlands – Ronda Hall

05-30 Berlin, Germany – Astra

05-31 Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-04 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

06-07 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

06-09 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

New Shapes, featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, is now available on iTunes and streaming services. Listen to the infectious pop anthem here or below.