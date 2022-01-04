Charity Kase opens up to Scarlett Harlett about being “frustrated” on Drag Race UK

Charity Kase and Scarlett Harlett gossiped about meeting for the first time, their careers and all things Drag Race UK.

In a new video uploaded to Charity’s YouTube on 4 January, which is set to be the launch of a new series by the season three fan favourite, the two had a chat as they transformed each other into Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked.

As the pair praised each other’s drag aesthetics, they revealed that they actually met for the first time several years ago.

In a picture shared by Scarlett that can be seen in the video, the two can be seen looking very different to how they do now – with Charity wearing a pink top and a big blonde wig and Scarlett donning a blue headband and floral dress.

“We both look, I don’t know… new to drag,” Scarlett said as Charity exclaimed she looks “awful” in the image.

“I was trying to do Princess Peach, that’s what I was doing,” the latter explained.

Scarlett responded: “I remember, I remember you had the pink dress the day I met you thinking, ‘Damn, this is a character!’”

“I mean, I’ve grown a lot as a person since then,” Charity reflected.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Scarlett agreed. “And you know what? I love the fact that you’ve, as you’ve gotten older, you really kind of understand yourself, you know?”

“Oh yeah, for a long period of my life, I gave off so much nervous energy,” Charity told her season three sister. “I’d gone for so long feeling rejected, so when I found this community of people that I felt like, genuinely like, where I belonged, it was kind of me reaching out. But now, I am comfortable with who I am and I don’t have that same nervous energy anymore. But, not until I walked into the Drag Race workroom!”

The two then shared an emotional moment as they discussed their friendship and the fact they ended up on the same season of Drag Race UK together.

“It’s so nice to be on this journey with you to be honest, because our friendship is a lot deeper than what people have seen on TV because they only seen an hour but whereas, we’ve known each other for years and because I’ve known you for so long, it’s so nice to see the journey for you because I’ve seen you go from that nervous little kid to a really confident, talented, amazing, I mean you’ve always been talented but like, you’re so confident and amazing,” Scarlett told her friend in the video.