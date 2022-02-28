Cavetown and Beabadoobee team up in new single Fall In Love With A Girl

Singer-songwriter Cavetown aka Robin Skinner has paired up with Dirty Hit artist Beabadoobee for his new single Fall In Love With A Girl.

Alongside the new release, Cavetown has put out an imaginative music video that sees the DIY artist trying to create a perfect dollhouse scene.

Later, Beabadoobee appears on-screen contributing to the effort of rearranging the characters as Cavetown puts the final touches on their project.

Speaking on the new track Robin explains the meaning behind the song:“Fall in Love With a Girl is about someone who’s struggling with their sexuality and how that affects their happiness. This person is scared to take the leap to make themselves happy and tries to make things work in a hetero relationship.

“When they finally take the step to be in a same-sex relationship, they realize how happy it makes them and that it’s okay to trust yourself.”

Fall In Love With A Girl with my very cool friend @beabad00bee is out now !!! https://t.co/zwroSBXiO7 Photos by Daniela Monteiro pic.twitter.com/9mRfz4t51c — Robbie (@CAVETOWN) February 26, 2022

Beabadoobee took to social media to share her excitement on the new single: “Fall in love with a girl out now 🙂 i love this song thank u for having me on it.”

fall in love with a girl out now 🙂 i love this song thank u for having me on it @CAVETOWN <33https://t.co/Ysp89poQhs pic.twitter.com/j3KaY1vAif — beabadoobee (@beabad00bee) February 25, 2022

You can watch the music video for Fall In Love With A Girl ft. Beabadoobee here or below.