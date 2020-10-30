Caroline Kingsbury announces debut LP and unveils new music video

Caroline Kingsbury will be releasing her incredibly emotional and personal LP next April.

Last year was an impressive year for Caroline Kingsbury, opening for artists like Chai, Aurora and Miya Folick, as well as going on her own tour with Alex Lahey. And on top of that, the artist also had her songs featured in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

After capturing all of that success, Caroline is now set to release her debut LP, Heaven’s Just a Flight, on 16 April 2021, which will be the story of a queer artist from a religious family coming out to the world, meeting her girlfriend and finding her people and her place.

The 16-track LP also deals with the incredibly emotional experience of her older brother’s battle with cancer, with him passing away as she arrived home following her first national tour.

Speaking about the LP, Caroline promised that fans would get “16 songs of emotional instability” and joked that “the apocalypse seemed like the perfect time to try” and release a record.

Alongside the LP’s announcement, Caroline released the music video for its second track, Fall in Love, a quirky song about unexpectedly falling in love. The music video, which can be watched either here or below, sees Caroline dancing and thrashing about in her apartment, as well as featuring her real-life girlfriend.

Speaking about her girlfriend and the inspiration behind the song, Caroline told GAY TIMES: “She was the guitarist in the headliner’s band. I was the opener. I met my girlfriend on my first tour ever last August! I got to know the woman I love in cities all across North America.