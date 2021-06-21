Carol director announces new movie starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore

Acclaimed American director Todd Haynes has snagged the two Oscar winners for his latest project.

Both Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore have been confirmed to be joining Haynes in a new feature titled May December, according to Variety.

The film sees Portman portray a Hollywood actress who travels to Maine to study the real-life woman (Moore) she’s set to play in a film.

Moore’s character has had a turbulent past as she was subject to a tabloid scandal several years ago, for marrying a man 23 years younger than her. Things start to go awry as the family are forced to reckon with past stories and Portman’s presence around the family.

Samy Burch (Above Suspicion, 68 Kill, Buster’s Mal Heart) is set to be writing the script. Deadline reported the iconic director praised Burch’s work.

“What so appealed to me about Samy Burch’s exceptional script was how it navigated potentially volatile subject matter with a kind of observational patience that allowed the characters in the story to be explored with uncommon subtlety,” Haynes told Deadline.

Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell (of Gloria Sanchez Productions) and Pam Koffler of Killer Films will be producing alongside Portman and Sophie Mas under their MountainA banner.

With Burch and Haynes partnering together we are sure the film will be a knockout. And, in the meantime, you can always rewatch Carol to rehash your memory of how good Haynes is at his job.