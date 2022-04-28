Carly Rae Jepsen to headline Bristol Pride’s main event this summer

Bristol Pride has announced that global superstar Carly Rae Jepsen will headline its main event this summer.

The Let’s Get Lost hitmaker will perform some of her endless list of smash hits at the LGBTQ+ charity’s Pride Day celebration, it was confirmed on Gaydio on 28 April.

She joins a star-studded lineup that includes the likes of Alexandra Burke, Priyanka, Ana Matronic from the Scissor Sisters and Bright Light Bright Light.

“We are so excited to welcome global superstar Carly Rae Jepsen to headline this year’s Bristol Pride Festival,” said Daryn Carter, Director of Programming at Bristol Pride. “With number 1s in over 47 countries, 2 Grammy nominations and AMA’s Best New Artist Award winner, she’s a worldwide icon and outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.”

This year’s Bristol Pride will mark its first in-person celebration since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped it going ahead for the last two years.

It is scheduled to take place from 25 June until 10 July across the city, with Carly performing on its penultimate day.

Pride Day will start with a parade passing through Bristol to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

