Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka releases MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) cover

Drag Race Canada winner Priyanka has just dropped her cover of Lil Nas X’s MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) and it’s everything.
For this rendition the emerging pop star takes an acoustic approach with the song, elevating it to new heights.
To make this release even better, the multi-talented artist released a video for the cover that’s filled with gag-worthy moments.
Taking inspiration from her early days of wanting to be a pop star, Priyanka’s video set is modelled after the childhood bedroom of her dreams.
The 29-year-old is also joined by her talented band and incredible backup vocalists Stacey Kaye and Leah Allyce.
Speaking on her inspiration behind the new cover, the Drag Race winner stated: “First and foremost I want to marry Lil Nas X and something tells me he wants to marry me too because I’m a demon.
“Kidding. This song is the most iconic song of the last decade and I HAD TO PUT MY SPIN ON IT. For the video, I created the teenage bedroom of my dreams.
“When I was younger I painted my room bright blue because ‘boys couldn’t wear pink,’ had a fake microphone and performed Pussycat Dolls to my window. I thought I was the only pop star in the world and these covers in my pink bedroom are just me fulfilling my fantasy!”
Priyanka is gearing up for a busy 2021 with the upcoming release of her first EP. The record is set to feature her Lil Nas X cover as well as original music.
The dynamic talent will also be dropping her new series What’s My Game. Drag Race alumni like Bob the Drag Queen, Alaska, Dustin Milligan and more are set to appear on the WOW Presents Plus show.
Watch Priyanka’s cover of MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) cover below.
View this post on Instagram