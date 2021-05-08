Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka releases MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) cover

Drag Race Canada winner Priyanka has just dropped her cover of Lil Nas X’s MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) and it’s everything.

For this rendition the emerging pop star takes an acoustic approach with the song, elevating it to new heights.

To make this release even better, the multi-talented artist released a video for the cover that’s filled with gag-worthy moments.

Taking inspiration from her early days of wanting to be a pop star, Priyanka’s video set is modelled after the childhood bedroom of her dreams.

The 29-year-old is also joined by her talented band and incredible backup vocalists Stacey Kaye and Leah Allyce.

Speaking on her inspiration behind the new cover, the Drag Race winner stated: “First and foremost I want to marry Lil Nas X and something tells me he wants to marry me too because I’m a demon.