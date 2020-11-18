Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka is ready to rule

Unlike past contestants who’ve landed in the bottom, Priyanka brushed it off and didn’t let it affect her – as RuPaul would say (yep, we’re gonna do it (we’re really sorry)) – inner s*b*t*u*r, making joke after joke at her own expense. It was… refreshing. “Working at The Zone and The Next Star, I went into the closet, worried that people were going to know that I was gay because I didn’t want to get fired,” she explains. “Then, I started to work with a different cast of people and that made me feel like I could be more myself. That’s where I found my love to be really unapologetically me and make a fool of myself. Kids like it when you’re goofy, and you really lose your give-a-fuck attitude to entertain kids. That single-handedly helped me in my drag career and with Drag Race, because when it came to a moment for me to make fun of myself, I would take it. That’s the one thing people love about me as a drag queen, I just don’t give a fuck. I’m willing to turn my traumas into a joke, and a lot of people can relate to that.”

Viewers saw a softer side to Priyanka in episode three. Before hitting the runway, she opened up about her intricate relationship with her father, admitting that their relationship has always been strained due to her femininity and his Guyana upbringing, where a person can still be shot and killed for being gay. While her mother knew about her sexuality and passion for drag, her father was under the assumption that ‘Priyanka’ was her real-life girlfriend. In her confessional, she shared: “I’m afraid of telling my dad that I’m gay because I just don’t want him to hate me.” Every queer person’s relationship with their father is different, of course, but her story resonated with LGBTQ+ viewers across the world who still live in fear of coming out to their families. While the series was still on air, Priyanka eventually made the jump and came out to him. “He stayed pretty quiet throughout the whole thing,” she reveals. “I always say that it’s important to let your parents mourn the loss of their straight son, because they grow up thinking they’re going to marry you off and you’ll have kids. That’s what they think the minute you’re born.”

After one more slip-up in the bottom, where she revolutionised the modern way to say ‘hello’ in a lip-sync against Ilona Verley, Priyanka earned another challenge win and stormed her way to the finale. There, she defeated Scarlett Bobo and Rita Baga, earning those two honorific titles we mentioned earlier. Although her father didn’t watch the show, he shared his condragulations and celebrated her win with champagne. But, it wasn’t until the recent passing of her uncle that she received the validation she always wanted and needed from him. “It was the first time being with a bunch of family that I would normally be in the closet around. Everybody from uncles to grandparents to great grandparents were coming up to me saying, ‘We’re so proud of you. It’s beautiful that you’re doing this.’ For him, I think it was cool to see that I was being so celebrated,” says Priyanka. “It was validation for him, an old-fashioned West Indian man, to see that we live in a world where nobody gives a flying fuck. Your kids can grow up to be a boy, but also make $100,000 dressing up as a woman.” Shortly after her win, Priyanka was honoured with the Distinguished Alumni Award from her college, which led her father to tears and resulted in their most affectionate moment to date. “He started to cry saying, ‘I’m so proud of that fucking boy.’ It doesn’t go this way for a lot of people.”