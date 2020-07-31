Canada’s Drag Race star Kiara spills the T on that Snatch Game twist

I was fully expecting for that lip-sync to be a double shantay. It was next level.

That’s what I wanted. When I heard that I was going to be against Priyanka, I was like, ‘Okay, well they have to keep Priyanka but I’m going to make sure they keep me as well.’ But, apparently not. Do you know what? That’s okay. It’s fine. I wish I would’ve shown more of the things that I know. The other runways that were coming, I knew that I would’ve… I feel like the first runway was one of my ‘meh’ runways and the other ones were like this cute look! It’s fine.

Did you expect to be in the bottom two?

I did, right when the challenge started on the red carpet. I knew. The first question Traci Melchor asked me I was like, ‘Oh no, what did I do?’ Then I saw Priyanka and Boa were struggling a little bit, so I didn’t know who I would lip-sync against, but as soon as the challenge started I knew I was going to be in the bottom. But… I knew I would pull out a good lip-sync!

What kind of research did you do on Mariah Carey before Snatch Game?

I am a Mariah stan! I’m a lamb! I’m a full-on lamb. I know everything about her. I really do! She is a pop star. She is a diva. It’s just like doing Beyoncé on Snatch Game. Nobody did Mariah, and I feel like I know everything about her, but I feel like even the way she talks is hard to impersonate. She doesn’t have that specific kind of voice unless she’s faking a British accent and saying ‘dahhling!’ Yeah, it just didn’t work.

Well at least you made HERstory as the first queen to impersonate The Elusive Chanteuse on Snatch Game. That’s something, right?

I know! I’m the first one to go home doing Mariah too!

As a lamb who just fell short, what advice would you give to queens in the future who want to embody Mariah?

Urm, don’t do her? Other than that, I don’t know. Have bigger boobs? Be a caricature? Don’t be a lookalike, because your extravaganza will allow you to be funny. She’s already extravagant but I feel like I downplayed it. I had all these jokes, like the Ken Lee jokes, and so many references. What destabilised me – is that a word? What made me not stable anymore is that I was able to make jokes about the twins, speaking about my boobs, but then Traci Melchor, the first thing she said was, ‘Oh, the twins are out!’ I was like, ‘Oh shit, that was my joke.’ From that moment on I was like, ‘Okay, what am I gonna do?’ I got in my head! For anybody doing Snatch Game in the future, don’t get in your head. If you’re not funny being your character, be funny as yourself.