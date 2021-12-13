Bess, a popular American Twitch streamer, has become the first pansexual person to journey into suborbital space.

On Saturday (Dec. 11) Bess, the son of millionaire venture investor Lane Bess, was aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard (NS-19) mission.

The social media star was part of six other passengers including his father, Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan, Voyager Space chairman Dylan Taylor, investment banker Evan Dick, and Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of Alan Shepard who was the first American to go into space in the 1960s.

Ahead of the flight, Bess, who streams online under the Twitch username MeepsKitten, reflected on his opportunity to go into space.

“My entire life I’ve wanted to make people who feel like they didn’t have a place feel welcome,” he told Xtra.

Yesterday, Bess took to social media to share gratitude for becoming the first pansexual person to travel into space and acknowledged the importance of LGBTQ+ representation across all industries.

“I also just want to take a moment once again to express how honored I am. People tell me I’m the youngest American and the first openly queer person in space or first furry, but that was never the goal for me. I’m just so so honored to be that vector of visibility,” he posted on Twitter.

Bess continued: “Visibility in history is super important to normalization and I never expected it to be me to make it happen, but I’m truly humbled to hear it meant lots to many people out there. I could have stayed silent and avoided all the negativity and I’m glad I didn’t.”

The streamer took a pansexual flag and a paw to represent the “furry” community – a term used to classify a subculture interested in anthropomorphic animal characters.