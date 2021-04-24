Cambridge students are threatened with eviction for hanging Pride flags

According to a report from The Telegraph, a Cambridge University college is forcing students to remove their LGBTQ+ Pride flags from their windows.

On Tuesday, Jesus College officials emailed a group of students to take down “any poster, flag or banner [displayed] internally or externally” from their property.

These students were also hit with threats of eviction if they didn’t comply with the request.

“As you are aware it is a breach of the terms of your Licence agreement to display any poster, flag or banner internally or externally from the Property,” the email read.

“The college will take further action if you fail to put right the breach, which could ultimately result in the Licence agreement being terminated in line with Clause 6.1.”

Students faced a similar issue last month when they were informed they must remove ‘all flags and banners’ following a month of LGBTQ+ History celebrations.

The email, titled ‘LGBTQ+ Pride Flags and Banners’, was sent on March 1st which marks the end of the annual LGBTQ+ History Month.

Student’s both past and present have expressed their disappointment in Jesus College and their email.