Call of Duty franchise has added a non-binary option in latest release

We are loving the inclusivity!

Popular gaming franchise Call of Duty has taken a step in LGBTQ+ inclusivity by adding a non-binary category in its gender options.

The new feature is part of the new Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War campaign.

Along with choosing their gender, players can also select their name, skin color, and origin story.

In a recent interview, Dan Vondrak of Raven Software opened up about the new gender option, stating: “It was important for us, when we started the character creation system – as I mention, I grew up in the ’80s, and my formative gaming years were in the ’80s.”

He continued: “Back then you didn’t have these deep character creation systems. You had to make everything up in your head. One of our goals was to get back into the mindset that we have, for the ones that grew up in the ’80s, where everything lived in your head.”

For this rendition of Call of Duty Vondrak wanted to give more freedom and diversity to its players and their imagination.