California considers bill that requires gender neutral sections in department stores

According to a report from Politico, California may introduce gender-neutral sections at department stores under a new bill.

The inclusive bill was introduced by Assemblyman Evan Low on 18 February 2021.

Retailers with a staff of 500 or more employees – like Target and Walmart – will be required to follow this new law.

“This bill would require a retail department store with 500 or more employees that sells childcare items, children’s clothing, or toys, to maintain undivided areas of its sales floor where the majority of those items being offered are displayed, regardless of whether an item has traditionally been marketed for either girls or for boys,” the proposal reads.

Low, who is also the chair of the Legislative LGBT Caucus opened up the importance of the bill stating, “This is an issue of children being able to express themselves without bias.”

The bill will also prohibit department stores from using “signage within each undivided area indicating that particular items are for either girls or for boys.”

In terms of consequences, if a retailer fails to comply with the proposed law, the store will receive a written warning from the Attorney General and will have to pay a $1000 fee.

If the AB 1084 bill were to pass, the law will go into effect as early as 2023.

