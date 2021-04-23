Caitlyn Jenner is officially running for Governor of California

The former reality star has officially submitted her bid.
Caitlyn Jenner is stepping out of the reality TV spotlight and entering the race for California governor.
The 71-year-old public figure took to her social media accounts announcing her run for the political position.
“Californians want better and deserve better from their governor,” she wrote.
“For too long, career politicians have over-promised and under-delivered. We need a leader with a vision and the resolve to see it through.
“This will be a campaign of solutions, providing a roadmap back to prosperity to turn this state around and finally clean up the damage Newsom has done to this state.”
Jenner ended her statement criticising the current governor, Gavin Newsom, and his handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Small businesses have been devastated because of the over-restrictive lockdown. An entire generation of children have lost a year of education and have been prevented from going back to school, participating in activities, or socializing with their friends,” she exclaimed.
I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021
Jenner’s announcement comes a few days after it was reported that a potential recall of the Gov. Newsom, would take place later on this year.
Since her announcement, Gov. Newsom’s campaign spokesman, Dan Newman, released a statement to CNN about the potential recall.
“We always knew the Republican recall would be a ludicrous circus full of Trump supporters, which only reinforces how much Californians appreciate Governor Newsom’s competent compassionate experienced leadership during an unprecedented series of crises,” he said.
The longtime Republican’s announcement hasn’t faired well with Californians on Twitter. The hashtag #HellNo began trending on the social media app shortly after posted her statement.
Charmed actress Alyssa Milano replied to Jenner’s tweet stating: “With all due respect, Caitlyn Jenner, you are running as a republican?! Republicans deny your existence and are trying to erase trans youth. Hello NO.”
With all due respect, @Caitlyn_Jenner, you are running as a Republican?! Republicans deny your existence and are trying to erase trans youth. HELL NO. https://t.co/tUiBHTqZ0P
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 23, 2021
Although Jenner is known as a longstanding Republican, a campaign advisor from her camp told Axios that she is “very socially liberal.”
“She is running as someone that’s socially liberal and fiscally conservative,” they continued.
According to a report from Axios, Jenner has assembled several high profile campaign specialists to help in her fight for Governor. Former Trump campaign staffers Tony Fabrizio and Steven Cheung, have both been brought on to assist with her election plans.
California counties have till April 29th to certify the signatures and if passed and an election will take place in October or November.