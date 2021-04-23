Caitlyn Jenner is officially running for Governor of California

The former reality star has officially submitted her bid.

Caitlyn Jenner is stepping out of the reality TV spotlight and entering the race for California governor.

The 71-year-old public figure took to her social media accounts announcing her run for the political position.

“Californians want better and deserve better from their governor,” she wrote.

“For too long, career politicians have over-promised and under-delivered. We need a leader with a vision and the resolve to see it through.

“This will be a campaign of solutions, providing a roadmap back to prosperity to turn this state around and finally clean up the damage Newsom has done to this state.”

Jenner ended her statement criticising the current governor, Gavin Newsom, and his handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Small businesses have been devastated because of the over-restrictive lockdown. An entire generation of children have lost a year of education and have been prevented from going back to school, participating in activities, or socializing with their friends,” she exclaimed.