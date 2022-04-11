Cabaret and Life Of Pi win big at 2022 Olivier Awards

The weekend saw the return of the Olivier Awards as an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Set in the glorious surroundings of London’s Royal Albert Hall, the evening celebrated the successes of the theatre industry following the easing of COVID restrictions last summer.

As well as honouring those who make everything possible, the event, hosted by comedian Jason Manford, also featured musical performances from some of the biggest shows of the past year including Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Anything Goes.

Cabaret and Life of Pi were the two big winners of the evening, each receiving several awards.

Cabaret picked up the award for Best Musical Revival, and its stars – Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley, Elliot Levey and Liza Sadovy – swept all four of the musical acting prizes, for Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress respectively.

Life Of Pi – based on the Booker-winning novel – also won multiple awards, including Best New Play, while the show’s lead Hiran Abeysekera won Best Actor and the seven actors playing the tiger shared Best Supporting Actor.

Back To The Future won the coveted Best New Musical award.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best New Play: Life of Pi

Best New Musical: Back to the Future: The Musical

Best Revival: Constellations Best Musical Revival: Cabaret Best Entertainment or Comedy Play: Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

Best Family Show: Wolf Witch Giant Fairy

Best Director: Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret)

Best Actor: Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi)

Best Actress: Sheila Atim (Constellations)

Best Supporting Actor: The seven actors who play the Tiger (Life of Pi)

Best Supporting Actress: Liz Carr (The Normal Heart)

Best Actor in a Musical: Eddie Redmayne (Cabaret)

Best Actress in a Musical: Jessie Buckley (Cabaret)

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical: Elliot Levey (Cabaret)

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical: Liza Sadovy (Cabaret)

Best Set Design: Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell (Life of Pi)

Best Lighting Design: Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding (Life of Pi)

Best New Dance Production: Revisor by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young

Best New Opera: Jenůfa

Best Costume Design: Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical)

Best Sound Design: Nick Lidster (Cabaret)

Best Original Score or Orchestration: Simon Hale (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical)

Best Theatre Choreographer: Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes)

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Arielle Smith (choreography for Jolly Folly in Reunion by English National Ballet)

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra (Bajazet)

Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre: Old Bridge (Bush Theatre)