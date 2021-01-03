Busy Philipps reveals eldest child Birdie is gay and uses they/them pronouns

“Birdie told us at 10 years old”
Actress Busy Philipps has revealed that her oldest child Birdie Leigh is gay and uses they/them pronouns.
The Busy Tonight host discussed Birdie’s journey on her podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, stating: “For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first time you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out.”
She continued: “Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately…I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew.”
Philipps also opened up about doing a “bad job” at the pronouns due to wanting Birdie to be in control of her identity.
“I said, you know Bird, I’ve been doing a bad job with the pronouns because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them.
“I haven’t been doing it because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to.
“Then Bird was like ‘I don’t give a f***, you can talk about that I’m gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great.'” Philipps said.
The 41-year-old actress also discussed how the Disney Pixar film Soul impacted herself and Birdie, she found them lying on the floor and listening to Harry Styles on repeat.
“I had a real flash of myself as a preteen/teenager. So I laid down on the floor as well and I was like, ‘Are you alright? Do you want to talk about anything?’
“And Birdie said, ‘It’s just, I feel like I’m alive but I’m not really living? You know? And I just want the living part to start.’ And I got really emotional […] because I wish someone had said this to me. This is living. You can’t wait for it to start,'” she said.
Phillps concluded the topic by saying “So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them. I f*** up sometimes, but I’m trying my best at that too.”
We have to stan a supportive and caring mother!