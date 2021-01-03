Busy Philipps reveals eldest child Birdie is gay and uses they/them pronouns

“Birdie told us at 10 years old”

Actress Busy Philipps has revealed that her oldest child Birdie Leigh is gay and uses they/them pronouns.

The Busy Tonight host discussed Birdie’s journey on her podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, stating: “For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first time you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out.”

She continued: “Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately…I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew.”

Philipps also opened up about doing a “bad job” at the pronouns due to wanting Birdie to be in control of her identity.

“I said, you know Bird, I’ve been doing a bad job with the pronouns because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them.

“I haven’t been doing it because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to.