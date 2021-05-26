Businesses championing LGBT-friendly policies perform better financially

New research has revealed businesses that support racial diversity and LGBTQ+ inclusivity are more likely to economically thrive.

A Finnish study has offered evidence to suggest companies that implement LGBTQ-friendly policies are likely to be better off financially.

Two Nordic universities measured the financial performance of over 600 publicly trading U.S. companies between 2003 and 2016.

This study revealed LGBT-friendly and diverse policies were rewarded with greater company profitability and stock market value.

The outcome of this study was calculated by the Corporate Equality Index (CEI); a system launched by the Human Rights Campaign that rates workplaces on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality.