Bros: Watch the first NSFW trailer for Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com

“Gay sex was more fun when straight people were uncomfortable with it.”

Billy Eichner has unveiled the first trailer for his highly anticipated gay rom-com, Bros, in which he stars alongside Luke Macfarlane, Bowen Yang, Drag Race champion Symone, Harvey Fierstein and Ts Madison, among others.

The trailer – which sees Billy’s character Bobby Leiber take things meta by discussing writing a gay Hollywood rom-com – gives us a hint of what to expect: sharp wit, humorous observations, a gay love story, the brutality of online dating, chosen family and Bobby taking a selfie of his butt.

“From the very beginning of developing Bros, I let everyone involved know that, while I wanted to make a movie that was hilarious and relatable to everyone, first and foremost I wanted to make a movie that felt authentic for the LGBTQ+ folks that the movie is about – and who have been so profoundly underserved by Hollywood over the years, particularly the major movie studios,” Billy said in a statement.

“From the storytelling to the casting to the crew, it was crucial for me that the needs of LGBTQ+ people were being prioritized. As you know, Bros is historic in several ways. It’s the first gay rom-com ever released by a major studio, it’s the first major studio film with an all-LGBTQ+ cast in all the roles – even the straight roles – and, apparently, I’m the first openly gay man to ever write and star in his own major studio film, which is bizarre and infuriating but somehow true.

“But aside from all the historic statistics attached to it, what I wanted most of all was to make an authentic, hilarious and heartfelt film about what it’s like to be a single adult gay man attempting a relationship in 2022. I’m prouder of it than anything I’ve ever done — and I hope you’ll be proud of it too.”

Bros was co-written by Eichner with Nick Stoller, with that latter also directing the film. It has been billed as the first gay rom-com to be produced by a major Hollywood studio.

Bros will be released in the US on 30 September and in the UK on 28 October.