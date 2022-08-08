Broad City star Abbi Jacobson announces engagement to Jodi Balfour

Cue the wedding bells, Broad City star Abbi Jacobson and her girlfriend Jodi Balfour are officially engaged.

Back in 2021, the two lovebirds made headlines when they announced their year-long relationship on social media.

“One year with this incredible human. Don’t know how I got so lucky,” Jacobson wrote via Instagram alongside a sweet image of the pair.

Balfour shared a similar sentiment in her own post and revealed that 24 October was the couple’s one-year anniversary.

“365 days of the best surprise of my life,” Balfour wrote under a picture of the two kissing.

Since that fateful day, the two actors have given fans glimpses into their relationship with more heartwarming photos and captions.

However, the happy couple recently took a landmark step in their relationship by announcing their engagement.

On 6 August, Jacobson and her co-stars from Prime Video’s upcoming series A League of Their Own attended Cinespia’s 30th-anniversary screening of the original film.

During the event, the Disenchanted star revealed the exciting news, which resulted in a celebratory response from the crowd and her co-stars, as reported by People.

Longtime friend and A League of Their Own co-star D’Arcy Carden expressed her excitement for the pair, stating: “It’s out. It’s great. We’re so happy. We love [Jodi].”

Chanté Adams joked: “Abbi’s engaged! Abbi’s engaged! Abbi’s engaged! We had to hide it for… No I’m kidding.”

Shortly after their banter, Jacobson blushed as she replied: “No, you have not. You have not had to hide it. That was not a thing. It was not a secret.”

The news of Balfour and Jacobson’s engagement comes a week before the latter releases her highly anticipated TV reboot of the 1992 film A League of Their Own.

However unlike its predecessor, the series is set to feature a prominent queer romance and a diverse cast.

According to a synopsis from Prime Video, the series will follow an all-female baseball league in 1943 as they “fight to keep it alive through close games, injuries, sexual awakenings and road trips across a rapidly changing U.S.”

A League of Their Own is set to debut on Prime Video on 12 August.

You can watch the trailer for the eight-episode series here or below.