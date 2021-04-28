Britney Spears to address long-running battle over father’s conservatorship in court

Britney Spears has been granted a request to directly address the Los Angeles court managing her conservatorship.

Although Britney rarely takes part in hearings, her lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, said she wants to speak to the court directly for the first time, but didn’t outline what matters she wanted to raise.

“The conservatee, she has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly,” Ingham said in a videoconference.

“This does not relate to any of the matters on the calendar now, and it does not relate to the accounting or the fee issues.”

Britney’s court-mandated conservatorship came to fruition in 2008 following the pop icon’s widely publicised breakdown.

After she was committed to a psychiatric ward, Britney was placed under a conservatorship led by her father Jamie Spears, which means he has complete control over her estate, finances, career and other aspects of her personal life.

In 2020, Britney petitioned to have Jamie removed from her conservatorship, with D. Ingham III telling the press that she was “afraid” of her father. Instead, the court appointed Bessemer Trust, a private financial institution, as a co-conservator alongside Jamie.

The conservatorship was recently explored in the documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which received support from various entertainers in the industry, including Bette Midler, Cardi B, Cher, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith and will.i.am.

In response to the documentary, Britney told her Instagram followers that her life has “always been very speculated, watched and judged.”

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged, insulted and embarrassed by the media, and I still am till this day!” she wrote.

“As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!”

Although she hasn’t watched the documentary in full, Britney said she was “embarrassed” at how she was portrayed.

“I cried for two weeks and well, I still cry sometimes! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy, love and happiness! Every day dancing brings me joy!” the star continued.

She ended her statement by telling her followers that she’s “not here to be perfect, perfect is boring” – she’s here to “pass on kindness.”

Britney will appear in court on 23 June. It’s unclear if she will appear in person or via satellite.