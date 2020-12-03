Britney Spears surprise releases new single Swimming In The Stars

A new Britney single has arrived!

Titled Swimming In The Stars, the delectable pop number was recorded during sessions for the star’s most recent album, Glory, but was – for some barbaric reason – cut from the final tracklist.

Because she’s our queen, Britney has marked her 39th birthday by releasing the single on all streaming services. Godney came through for the gays this Christmas!

Swimming In The Stars will also be included on the limited edition deluxe vinyl of Glory, which will feature other unreleased tracks – details of which are scarce.

It follows in the footsteps of Mood Ring, which was released earlier this year due to fan demand. Shortly after, the DJ Mustard-produced song received an infectious dance remix for Pride Month.

The deluxe edition will be available tomorrow (4 December).

You can listen to Swimming In The Stars here or below.