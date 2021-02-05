Britney Spears’ social media manager debunks rumours surrounding her Instagram posts

“These are facts. Not the current fiction, assumptions, and exaggerations that are currently circulating.” c

After years of speculation concerning Britney Spears’ social media accounts, Cassie Petrey the singer’s social media manager has come out and debunked the rumours and conspiracy theories.

Petrey took to Instagram in a lengthy post opening up about her experience working for Britney Spears stating: “First and foremost, I absolutely adore the Britney Spears fan base. They are incredible, loyal, and passionate about her. I admire them. I know everything they do and say is because they truly love her.”

“Which is why it’s been easy for me to overlook some of the nasty comments that have been thrown my way over the years – because I know deep down it’s all out of love for one of the greatest pop stars of all time”, she continued.

The Toxic singer has been praised by fans and industry peers for her Instagram posts that are filled with selfies and videos of her dancing.

But some of Britney’s fans have also speculated that her posts are a “cry out for help” due to the singer’s ongoing court battle concerning her conservatorship with father Jamie Spears.

“However, there are a lot of inaccurate theories out there about how Britney Spears’ social media operates, and I want to give as much information as I can without violating her privacy or mine,” she says.