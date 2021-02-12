This is a huge step for Britney Spears!

In a new report from Variety, Britney Spears father Jamie Spears has lost his battle to be the pop stars, sole conservator.

During a hearing held on Thursday, Judge Penny overruled her father’s objections to having Bessemer Trust Co. step in as co-conservator of the Spear’s estate.

The Baby One More Time singer filed a petition last year to have her father removed as conservator and to be replaced by a bank instead with Spear’s lawyer stating that the singer-songwriter is afraid of her father.

Judge Penny denied the initial petition but appointed the financial management institution as co-conservator.

Samuel D. Ingham III, Britney’s lawyer, addressed the court on the purpose of this order.

“[The order] is an equal division of responsibility, in the hopes that they would sit down and figure out together the best way to handle this complex estate for the benefit of my client,” he said.