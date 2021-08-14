Britney Spears’ father Jamie has agreed to step down as conservator

Britney Spears father has agreed to step down as her conservator in new court documents.
On Thursday (12 August), Mr Spears’ lawyer filed a 15-page document that said that he would relinquish his position after a proper “transition.”
“Mr Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and includes a resolution of matters pending before the court,” the document reads.
The news comes two weeks after Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, filed a petition for Mr Spears’ removal with the Los Angeles Superior Court.
Although he has agreed to step down from his position, he’s also doubled down on his treatment of Spears and said a change would not be in the singer’s “best interest.”
“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr Spears as the Conservator of the Estate… and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms Spears’ best interest,” the filing said.
“Nevertheless, even as Mr Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.
“So, even though he must contest this unjustified petition for his removal, Mr Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”
Soon after the news was announced Rosengart released a statement to TMZ about the decision.
“We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms Spears and others,” he said.
The celebrity lawyer also opened up about the “vigorous investigation” that his team is conducting on Mr Spears and his 13-year long role as conservator.
“I look forward to taking Mr Spears sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr Spears should step aside immediately.”
Back in July, the Baby One More Time singer gave an emotional testimony in which she asked to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship.
“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse,” the singer told the judge over her lawyer’s phone. “I want to press charges for abuse on this conservatorship today… all of it.”
She went on to say that she was put on a strict diet and had items confiscated from her like coffee and vitamin supplements.
“This conservatorship is literally allowing my dad to rule my life… that is abuse, and we all know it.”
The news of Jamie Spears resignation has also been praised by the pop legend’s friends and industry peers.
Pop icon Cher took to Twitter and wrote: “If I was Brit I’d get a forensic accountant. I couldn’t be happier for her if I was twins.”
The Believe singer has been a longtime supporter of Spears and her conservatorship battle.
Paris Hilton has also come out in support of Spears and tweeted: “So happy to hear the news. It’s been so long overdue but I’m so glad that Britney is on her way to finally being free.”
