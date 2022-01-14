Britney Spears called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears after the latter did an interview accusing the star of “erratic” behaviour.

In an appearance on Good Morning America on 12 January to promote her new memoir, the 30-year-old said that Britney has been “erratic, paranoid and spiralling” at times over the years.

Jamie Lynn stayed mostly silent when her sister was kept in a conservatorship for 13 years, though spoke somewhat freely about this during the discussion.

She said: “When it was put into place, I was a 17-year-old.

“I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening nor was I focused on that.

“I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby.”

Taking to Twitter on 13 January, Britney explained that she had watched the interview in a haze due to having an incredibly high fever, but wanted to share the “things that did bother” her about what was said.

“Looked at my phone and I see that my sister did her interview to promote her book… I watched it with a 104 fever lol and It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” she wrote.

“I just couldn’t give a fuck but my head hurt so bad… of course I’m a drama queen if I get sick so I think I was dying !!! I’m not even joking … My body had chill bumps everywhere, like I was freezing yet my body was extremely hot and I couldn’t move …. it was pretty intense.”