Britney Spears breaks silence over documentary: “I cried for two weeks”

Britney Spears “cried for two weeks” over the recent documentary about her career.

Released on 5 February, Framing Britney Spears explores the star’s status within pop culture, her treatment at the hands of paparazzi and the court-mandated conservatorship overseen by her father Jamie Spears, which has sparked the widespread #FreeBritney movement.

After the release of the documentary, Britney received support from countless entertainers in the industry, including Ava Max, Bette Midler, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Jameela Jamil, Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Sam Smith and will.i.am.

Although Britney has previously addressed the documentary, indirectly, she spoke about it for the first time on Instagram last night, saying her life has “always been very speculated, watched and judged.”

Britney posted the statement with a video, in which she can be seen dancing to Aerosmith’s song Crazy. The pop icon said she needs to dance to Steven Tyler’s music “every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive”.

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!” she wrote.

“It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged, insulted and embarrassed by the media, and I still am till this day! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!”

Britney said she hasn’t watched the documentary in full, but from what she did see, she was “embarrassed” by how she was portrayed.

“I cried for two weeks and well, I still cry sometimes! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy, love and happiness! Every day dancing brings me joy!” the star continued.

She ended her statement by telling her followers that she’s “not here to be perfect, perfect is boring” – she’s here to “pass on kindness.”

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, directed by Samantha Stark, is now available to stream in the UK on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV.