British Airways to retire “ladies and gentleman” for gender-neutral greeting

British Airways has become the latest airline to drop the traditional passenger greeting in favour of inclusive language.

The airline company announced it has made a move to “reflect the diversity” of those travelling, which has been inspired by the larger number of LGBTQ+ passengers, particularly trans and non-binary people, opting to travel abroad.

“We celebrate diversity and inclusion and we’re committed to ensuring that all our customers feel welcome when travelling with us,” the British airline company said in a press statement.

It is believed British Airways crew will say “Attention, all passengers” or use “everyone” when addressing those boarding a flight.

While airlines’ move to become more inclusive and representative is a step forward, they are not the first to go ahead with gender-neutral language.

Many UK airports have already adopted inclusive language and dropped the use of “ladies and gentlemen”, with multiple airlines already doing so.

Air Malta, EasyJet, Japan Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, United and American Airlines are a few airlines that have all already made the change. Last month, Air Malta also announced that it also be opting for gender-neutral greetings.

Moreover, in 2017, Transport for London stopped using “ladies and gentlemen” for greetings such as “good morning everyone”.

LGBT charity Stonewall called the traditional greeting “outdated” and welcomed the move by TfL.

“Language is extremely important to the lesbian, gay, bi and trans community, and the way we use it can help ensure all people feel included,” the charity said.