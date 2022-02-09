BRIT Awards 2022: Here’s a round-up of the night’s best moments

The 2022 Brit Awards took place yesterday (8 February). The glamorous ceremony recapped another year of incredible talent, including standout LGBTQ+ acts. We’ve pulled together a list of our favourite queerest moments straight from the night.

Featuring performances from Adele, Little Simz, Anne-Marie, and Ed Sheeran, the BRIT Awards have long platformed outstanding British talent. With the live music industry recuperating from the hit of covid-19, the BRITs were a refreshing reminder of the impact the entertainment industry has on audiences across the globe. As many of us eagerly rooted for the nation’s favourite aka Adele, plenty of chaos ensued on and off the stage. The Hello singer won big snagging three awards for song of the Year (Easy on Me), Album of the Year for her brilliant studio album 30, and claimed the big win for Artist of the Year.

Before we get into the entertaining moments you’re likely sharing across social media, it’s always worth noting the significance of seeing LGBTQ+ talent present at award shows and recognised for their artistry. This year was the 2022 BRIT Awards opted to scrap gendered categories and make the platform more accessible to identities that fall outside of the traditional view of gender. As a result, artists that identify as non-binary or trans non-binary will no longer be ineligible to qualify for certain categories.

Elsewhere, we saw the BRITs credit LGBTQ+ artists that have paved the way with their critically acclaimed work. Lil Nas X and Doja Cat were nominated for the International Artist Award and Best International Song. Måneskin also received a double nomination. The Eurovision winners received a nod for Best International Song and Best International Group. LGBTQ+ allies Little Mix were also nominated across two categories. The girl group received nominations for Best Group and Best International Song.

The allocation of awards was not also confined to mainstream artists. Self-Esteem, an outstanding singer-songwriter, was nominated for Best New Artist and Becky Hill took home an award for Best Dance act. The BRITs gave us a lot to celebrate!

When it comes to honouring LGBTQ+ talent, this year’s BRITs named a handful of artists across the categories. Here’s our breakdown of the best moments including LGBTQ+ stars.

Måneskin rocked the stage

Italian rockers Måneskin showed they are much more than Eurovision winners. Taking to the stage to present the award for Best International Group, the band was also double nominated for their inspiring efforts in the last year. Riding on the success of new music and their Eurovision success, Måneskin have been unapologetically genderfluid in this image and accepting of the LGBTQ+ community.

Becky Hill made us all emotional

Taking home a deserved win, Becky Hill scooped up a win for Best Dance artist. If her win didn’t make us proud as it is, the singer-songwriter gave a heartfelt speech onstage. The British singer, who rose to fame as a contestant on the first ever season of The Voice UK, came out as “queer” last year.

“I just want to say this was fan-voted for and in the two weeks that people could vote, I have never been so heart warmed – I don’t even know if that’s a word – but so touched by all of my fans who just wanted to see me do well and support me, thank you so much for making this a possibility for me,” an emotional Becky Hill said.

“I need to thank my manager Alex… who funded me when I was 18 just off The Voice, I had no money, who saw me through getting dropped from my record deal, started my own record deal, and signed again to the amazing Polydor. I want to say amazing to you guys because you’ve been amazing.”

pure emotion from @BeckyHill as she takes home her first ever BRIT Award for Best Dance Act 👏 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/Bv5S0sixWD — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

Little Simz gave a speech to remember

While Little Simz doesn’t fall under the LGBTQ+ category, her win is a moment that will resonate with all of us. An artist that has continuously churned out award-worthy music, it was time the 27-year-old rapper was recognised for her graft. Simbiatu Ajikawo aka Little Simz gave the strongest speech of the night.

“I wanna say thank you to everyone that’s supported me on this journey so far. My name is Simbiatu Ajikawo. I’m from North London, Islington,” she said during her acceptance speech. “[I] grew up on a council estate, I’m an independent artist and to be here tonight, receiving this award is such a blessing. I’m so grateful.”

Alongside her heartwarming speech, the artist also gave an incredible performance. The rapper performed her hits Introvert and Woman to a packed arena. To kick things up a gear, the rapped was surprisingly joined on stage by Netflix star Emma Corrin. If you thought Ed Sheeran teaming up with Bring Me The Horizon for the night’s opener was a surprise, then we can definitely say seeing Corrin on stage with Little Simz was a delight.

EMMA CORIN WEARING HARRIS REED IN THE MIDDLE OF LITTLE SIMZ BRIT PERFORMANCE I ACTUALLY JUST SCREAMED HELLO??!!! #brits — ً (@z00tedzayn) February 8, 2022

We can all relate to Self-Esteem

Rebecca Taylor (aka Self Esteem) has been on a roll. Nominated for the Best New Artist award and with an incredible album under her belt, it’s a shame the singer-songwriter didn’t snag a win. However, speaking to NME, the artist shared details on her masterpiece album Prioritise Pleasure. “I’m not sure really. I think maybe the pandemic made everybody as depressed as I am at all times so that was cool,” she said. The artist’s record received glowing ratings for its effortless navigation through meaningful topics of self-worth, sex, identity and more. You can watch her BRITs red carpet interview here

Self Esteem created my fave pop album of 2021 and no one deserves an award more. #BRITs https://t.co/pw9UZc4Kx0 — claire. (@blissfulfiction) February 8, 2022

Annie-Marie ruled (and tumbled) on the stage

Former GAY TIMES cover star sang her heart on our the BRITs stage last night. Performing alongside YouTuber and rapper KSI, the pair put on a great show. The singer took a small fall during her single “Kiss My (Uh Oh)” and recovered in effortless style. But, of course, when things go awry memes are bound to follow.

anne marie saved that fall so well omg #BRITs pic.twitter.com/dk0sfXgiRq — ✨ (@x_erin_) February 8, 2022

The singer later took to Twitter to confirm she was okay and made light of the slight mishap after fans flooded the star with messages.

Didn’t need my left ankle anyway — 🖤ANNE-MARIE🖤 (@AnneMarie) February 8, 2022

Here is the full list of winners and nominees.

Album of the year

Adele – 30

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – =

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best group

Wolf Alice

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Song of the Year

Adele – Easy On Me

A1 & J1 – Latest Trends

Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta – Remember

Central Cee – Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy – Clash

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta – Bed

KSI – Holiday

Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted – Wellerman

Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa – Friday

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body

Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love

Best new artist

Little Simz

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Self Esteem

Best international artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Silk Sonic

Abba

BTS

Maneskin

War On Drugs

Best international song

Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4U

ATB / Topic / A7S – Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ckay – Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA – Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu – Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil TJ & 6lack – Calling My Phone

Maneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Polo G – Rapstar

Tiesto – The Business

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

Brits Rising Star

Holly Humberstone

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Best dance

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best rock/alternative

Sam Fender

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best pop/R&B

Dua Lipa

Adele

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap

Dave

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Ghetts

Little Simz

Producer of the year

Inflo

Songwriter of the year

Ed Sheeran