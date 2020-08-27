Bring It On director would approach anti-gay slurs “in different way” if film was made today

The director of Bring It On says he would rethink the homophobic slurs if he were to make the film today.

In an interview with Insider, Peyton Reed reflected on the teen cheerleading comedy in honour of its 20th anniversary.

The film, which has since achieved cult classic status, follows five-time national cheerleading champions, the Rancho Carne Toros, who discover that their previous captain stole all their best routines from their inner-city school rivals, the East Compton Clovers.

It starred Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford, Clare Kramer and Lindsay Sloane.

Although Bring It On received critical acclaim for dealing with topics such as race and privilege, it has come under fire in recent years for its use of homophobic slurs in two separate scenes.

Dushku’s character, Missy, says “f*g” as the characters drive to a football game. Later, two homophobic football players use it towards the male cheerleaders, played by Nathan West and Huntley Ritter.

“It was intentional in terms of dealing with the sexuality and the gender politics in the movie,” explained Peyton. “It’s definitely hate speech — it’s intended to be hate speech. The whole idea that Jessica had was kids co-opting language and using it in that way. That was the intent of it.”