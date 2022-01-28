Brighton Pride 2022: Christina Aguilera announced as headline act

Christina Aguilera will serve as the Saturday headliner during this year’s Brighton Pride in a “pride exclusive” performance, it was confirmed on 28 January.

The global superstar will be the main headline act for the entire event, performing on Saturday 6 August.

Paloma Faith was previously announced as the Sunday 7 August headline act.

Details of Christina’s show are being kept under wraps, though director Paul Kemp said it will be “beautiful” just like her hit single.

“As we celebrate our (delayed) 30th anniversary, we are really thrilled to have secured an iconic star and LGBTQ+ ally such as Christina Aguilera to perform at the Preston Park Pride festival, our main fundraiser for the Brighton Rainbow Fund,” he added.

Brighton Pride will take place from 5-7 August, marking its first event since 2019 after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year will mark the festival’s 30th anniversary celebrations, which were cancelled last year due to government restrictions.

It was originally due to be headlined by Mariah Carey.

Around 250,000 people usually attend Brighton Pride, with this year expected to be a return to form for the event.

Tickets are available here.