Brie Larson sends LGBTQ+ Twitter into a frenzy with new YouTube video

Do we have a new lesbian icon on our hands?

Captain Marvel star, Oscar winner and gay icon Brie Larson has left LGBTQ+ fans shocked after new YouTube video.

In a recently uploaded video, Larson sat down and took quizzes that were either about personality traits or the characters she’s portrayed.

While taking the “which lesser known brie larson character are you?” quiz the actress was asked: ” You’re a 10-year-old. How do you spend an hour of recess?”

Out of the selection, Larson picked “searching wikihow on the library computer for how do you know if you’re gay”.

This has thrown LGBTQ+ Twitter into a frenzy leading to the 31-year-old actress trending on Twitter.

One Twiter user shared a photo of Larson in Captian Marvel with the caption: “brie larson at 10 years old in the school library searching “how do i know if im gay”

The Avengers: Endgame star has been a known ally to the LGBTQ+ community for years.

Back 2019, Larson spoke with Variety and discussed the need for more LGBTQ+ superheroes, stating: “I don’t understand how you could think that a certain type of person isn’t allowed to be a superhero. So to me it’s like, we gotta move faster. But I’m always wanting to move faster with this stuff.”

Fans have also shipped her character Carol Danvers and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

The two actresses have even commented on fan art of the two characters embracing via Twitter.

