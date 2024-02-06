Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey goes topless in new ad

Fellow Travelers star Jonathan Bailey has stripped down for the Spring 2024 BLOSSOM collection by Orlebar Brown.

The campaign, which gives Jeremy Allen White’s ad a run for its money, features a shirtless poolside Bailey in addition to some scenic shots in various floral ensembles.

“Letting go of the past petals, we embrace growth, beauty, and the unfurling of potential. It’s time to embrace the promise of tomorrow, open to all possibilities, everywhere, always,” Orlebar Brown has said of the collection.

The luxury fashion brand is best known for its tailoring, intricate prints and striking use of colour. Orlebar Brown was acquired by Chanel in 2018 and operates in more than 40 stores globally.

Last month, Bailey received a Critics’ Choice award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, which he dedicated to “every LGBTQ+ person living in a bigoted community which still surround us.”

The Bridgerton star’s speech also acknowledged the impact of Fellow Travelers’ storyline on viewers: “For many, it’s an education, but for us, it’s a vital truth. This series is a much-needed reminder that LGBTQ+ people have always existed, mostly hidden, they have always been fighting for an easier life for the generation that follows.

“So I thank those who came before me, who created a world where I can stand here today and win an award for telling their story.”

Summarising his speech, Bailey said: “To my Fellow Travelers family, to all the people who lost their lives in the 80s and 90s and to every LGBTQ+ person living in a bigoted community which still surrounds us this is for you.”

Fellow Travelers, based on Thomas Mallon’s novel of the aforementioned name, follows the toxic and tumultuous relationship of Laughlin and Fuller in the shadows of McCarthy-era Washington.

The limited series has come to an end, but don’t worry: Bailey will return to our screens on 16 May for the third season of Netflix’s regency era drama Bridgerton.

The streamer surprised fans on Christmas day with the first nine images of the season, which will focus on the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

The synopsis reads: “Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

“Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”