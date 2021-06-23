Bretman Rock: “I really don’t give a f*ck and I’m being me”

As you continue to expand your content, your latest YouTube series “30 Days With: Bretman Rock” has been announced. How are you feeling about that?

I went to a meeting with YouTube and they asked me what I want to do. Jokingly, I said something that I really want to do is spend time in the jungle and, bitch, they wrote that down and run with it. They gave me the show and said, Bretman, you’re going to spend a week in the jungle. And let me tell you, that week was probably the most challenging thing that I’ve ever done my whole entire life. I learned so much about myself as a human being. I was channelling so much of my primitive self. Girl, I was praying to my ancestors to start a fucking fire. Zoya, I was so delusional that I thought there were fire gods. I wasn’t allowed to eat with the crew. Imagine filming and you’re out in the forest and the crew takes a lunch break and all you smell is barbecue. They kept telling me Bear Grylls doesn’t do this as he goes home. I was like so why the fuck y’all got me sleeping in the jungle the whole fucking week when we could have done movie magic!

The world is gonna meet a new Bretman Rock and they’re going to meet a different side of me that they haven’t necessarily met before. It’s a calmer Bretman. It’s just Bretman, not Bretman Rock. He’s not Bretmen Rock. I can’t wait for the world to see it. I don’t want to spoil too much, but it’s a new Bretman rock. I learned a lot about myself there, but I would never again!

You mentioned you grew up on the internet. So, with that in mind, what would be a piece of advice would you share with a younger Bretman?

I would tell my younger self the world is a really mean place, but the world is also what you make of it. I definitely would tell my younger self to read your contract twice and hire a manager as soon as you can. What you’re doing right now might seem small, because I didn’t know where social media was going. I would reassure myself that this is where you’re supposed to be, what you’re passionate about and what you are set out to do in this world. Your fucking parents give you a star name. You don’t even have to have a screen name. Bretman Rock is your fucking screen, you are literally born to be a star. I would also tell myself to hold on to all of your confidence. The world will tell you how you’re supposed to speak, how you’re supposed to act, how you’re supposed to sound, and what you’re supposed to do. The world will tear you apart where you feel like you can’t even do stuff for yourself anymore and you’re going to feel like you’re doing things for the world and not for yourself. But, hold on to your confidence and hold on to your Filipinoness. Hold on to every lesson that your parents taught you. Most importantly have humility. When you make mistakes, apologise, learn, take accountability for everything that you say and do, because, sweetie, the world is mean, and they will call you out on it, but just have humility and compassion.

You’ve recently collaborated with Nike for the Be True campaign in honour of Pride Month. Why did you feel like supporting this brand and message was right for you?

I was named after two wrestlers and my parents thought they were raising an Olympian. They signed me up for every sport in the book and I was always wearing Nike. I’ve always believed in Nike and I genuinely believe that Nike is a brand that walks the walk. In 2017, I first saw one of my first Pride campaigns that Nike did and it was with Leiomy. It was really cool to see Nike recognize ballroom dancers and voguers as athletes. They don’t even realize that what they were doing was so impactful for young queer athletes like me.

So, they asked me to work with them on the running app and invited me to the Nike headquarters. I met up with the head of Nike running the head of Nike pride. I sat there ready to throw a fit and say whoever is designing this shit better be gay. I walked in there and all the designers were gay. They told me everything about what Nike does and what Nike stands for. I was like this is home and I belong with Nike. They were ready to listen to what I had to say and they were ready to listen to what a new generation queer person had to say with digital marketing. They asked me how to be more inclusive. I love everything that Nike stands for and it aligns with my values as well. Some brands come across as performative when they just put a rainbow on their clothes or a rainbow flag. Just because you slap on a rainbow on something doesn’t make it gay Pride. It makes you look lazy and performative. But, with Nike, I said you have to pay gay creatives. I want the gays to get paid for their craft. If they’re gonna design for the gays, the gays better design for the gays.

Last of all, what is your favourite thing about being LGBTQ?

My favourite thing about being LGBTQ is that we feel and see the world so differently. We value things differently than most people do and see the world more colourfully. It could be fucking storming outside and we’ll be fucking dancing in the rain to Lady Gaga. We always find a way to celebrate ourselves and I really love that about the LGBTQ+ community. We work together and we are a fucking community. The way we see the world is just extraordinary and I think it’s brilliant. The LGBTQ+ community are not going anywhere and we are optimistic people.