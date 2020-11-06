Bree Runway is rewriting the rulebook for Black women in pop

How did you go from taking YouTube beats to releasing three critically-acclaimed EPs and a mixtape?

I first started dabbling in music and talent shows in primary school. I was in a little band then. In 2015, I ordered my first £200 music kit. It had a microphone that was so bad, by the way, and a sound card. The first song I wrote was about my ex-boyfriend, about him having pretty eyes and a Colgate smile! I put that out and also found someone off Gumtree to come and shoot the music video for me in my living room. It was £150. So, I’ve always been a very DIY type of artist, where I write the songs, do the hair, put the treatment together, and it’s still like that now. I think a big turning point for me, with people becoming familiar with my name, was when I started putting covers out on Instagram and Twitter. One of them took off differently. It went super viral with 50 million views or something. For me, that was crazy because I was screaming and shouting over 100 retweets before! I really came into my own and felt more comfortable in how I expressed myself and just accepted the fact that, ‘Babes, you are unique. This is it. Just live it.’ Then, I put up a song called Butterfly and me and my friends flew to Dubai to shoot the music video. I was working this job where I was getting paid so little. I saved every single one of my pennies to go on this trip because I said, ‘I really need this trip. I need to shoot a really nice music video for this and I’m going to send it to everyone.’ All these record label people, I stole their emails from LinkedIn and sent them all this video. I started having so many meetings and they were so shocked that I pulled it together myself. They said it was better than some established artists. I put out What Do I Tell My Friends? a year later because I was still struggling to find my sound. I wanted to make pop music but I was struggling to find producers. I had already been working with producers that were more urban, and didn’t really know how to make the music that I wanted to make. It took a year working with different people, and I started travelling to Berlin, and found a dreamy producer duo who knew how to make the best of both worlds, basically. We had such a great week and we gave birth to so many songs.

What Do I Tell My Friends? was the first song I picked from our batch to put out, and that went really well as well. Then, I partnered up with a record label because I felt like, Okay, this is the time now,’ because record labels were speaking to me when I sent them Butterfly. But, I felt like I didn’t know myself enough as an artist to partner up with a label because I thought maybe they would try and make me something I’m not, because I don’t really know myself. When I went on that discovery year, I really found my feet in my music. I partnered up with a label that has always been there for me anyway, and they just felt like the most genuine bond. I just didn’t want to fight and struggle for money. I just wanted to go with someone who would help amplify my vision as opposed to try and change it, or make me something that they feel like I should be. So, here we are…