Breakout designer Kaushik Velendra discusses his powerful SS21 collection

Romeo & Romeo, the latest collection from Kaushik Velendra, evolved from the myriad of experiences we have had to confront over the past months. As a species and as individuals, we have had to adapt to new ways of life, find inner strength and practice self-love in all new ways. The collection celebrates “being reborn as the most powerful incarnation of oneself.”

Kaushik Velendra is a cutting-edge luxury menswear label that combines traditional tailoring with the latest innovation in fabric and construction. Velendra was the first Indian-born graduate from the prestigious MA Fashion program at Central Saint Martins and has since dressed for the Grammys, BAFTAs and Bollywood Filmfare. Velendra founded his label in October 2019, presented his first collection the following January and was shortlisted for the LVMH prize just weeks after.

The collection, consisting of 18 looks, aims to flatter all body shapes by redefining modern tailoring and masculinity. Garments feature sharp silhouettes and structured drapes that emphasize the extreme characteristics of fabrics. Activewear blended with power shoulders and worsted suiting mixed with lightweight tulle create infinite possibilities for a new age of masculinity.

How does it feel to be the first Indian born graduate from MA fashion at CSM and to have graduated with a distinction?

I can’t describe the feeling, it feels great. It feels amazing to pioneer that movement of graduating from CSM. It feels wonderful to be recognised as an inspiration who has created a new path by opening opportunities to the rest of my country and to people from that side of the world. I feel excited to be able to be able to demonstrate to others what’s actually possible through education and dedicating yourself to your goal. Distinction or non-distinction, it really doesn’t matter. I’m happy to have gotten it. What’s really important is you not giving up and staying strong and to be able to believe in yourself no matter where you come from. Being able to come out of the education program with such a great team like Fabio feels so good. Also, coming out with a strong identity as a designer and knowing who you are and what your goals are in life is really a product of the course. Being able to accomplish my goal in graduation from CSM with a distinction, it is such a great feeling, but it is just one of my stepping stones.