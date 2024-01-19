‘Bracing for battle’: Our Flag Means Death fans rally together for season 3

In response to Max’s show Our Flag Means Death (OFMD) being officially cancelled after two seasons, fans have rallied together to help save their beloved show.

‘Renew as a Crew’, a fan-led organisation that formed in 2022, has been advocating for the show’s renewal.

In the immediate aftermath of the announcement of the cancelled queer pirate comedy, they created a petition that has garnered more than 60,000 signatures.

The team note their ‘disappointment’ as “Creator David Jenkins envisioned a three-season saga, and if the production team is determined for another voyage, we stand by, ready to support. Time to retrieve our leathers and brace ourselves for battle!”

In addition to the petition, they have encouraged their followers to write letters of support to HBO leadership and spam the internet with their hashtags.

The big push for the group came with the fundraiser to earn money to fund an ad campaign. “The fundraiser was able to hit its initial goal of $10,000 in just 40 minutes and ultimately raised over $21,000,” Renew as a Crew said in a press release.

On 19 January, their plea took over a board in Times Square, alongside an aeroplane banner and billboard truck flown around the HBO corporate office in Culver City, the group reported.

The campaign has not gone unnoticed. Jenkins, who previously announced the cancellation via social media, posted images of the billboard alongside the caption: “You guys got a BILLBOARD in Times Square. A BILLBOARD.

“This truly is the best fandom. I’m speechless. It’s totally humbling and just so damn sweet. Love you. Love all of you. I mean that. You make me feel like I belong to something.”

The team behind the Renew as a Crow “hope that the outpouring

of support will demonstrate to streaming companies that this show is worth whatever it takes to make a final season due to the extensive and lasting impact it has had.

“Fans have made it clear that, much like Ed and Stede, they are willing to fight for what they love.”

Jenkins announced the cancellation on 9 January, writing on social media: “Welp, I’ve got good news and bad. The bad news is clear. OUR FLAG won’t be returning for a third season.”

He continued to praise the fans of the show and attributed them to the success of the production: “The second season was made possible by the enthusiasm of one of the most likeable fan communities in the history of this medium.

“Your voices made a difference, your art made a difference, your viewership made a difference in securing more OUR FLAG. Getting to share this show with you and watching you make it yours has been a dream come true.”

Jenkins closed his statement: “I’m very sad I won’t set foot on the Revenge again with my friends, some of whom have become close to family. But I couldn’t be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place.

“Our Flag Means Us. Loving one another, pulling off some pretty weird and beautiful shit, and talking it through… as a crew.”

Our Flag Means Death followed the swash-buckling and often hilarious adventures of gentleman-turned-pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his crew, who sail the seas to try and make a name for themselves as pirates while crossing paths with the legendary Blackbeard (Taika Waititi).

Click here to sign the petition.