Boosie BadAzz goes on vile homophobic rant after Lil Nas X jokes about collaboration

Rapper Boosie BadAzz went on a homophobic tirade after Lil Nas X teased a collaboration on Instagram.
On Saturday (23 October), LNX took to Instagram Live to interact with fans and answer questions regarding his music.
During the live stream, the Grammy winner joked that he would be collaborating with “Lil Boosie” – who has openly opposed him in the past.
“I been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro. I have this song with Lil Boosie, gonna come out,” he said.
After the clip went viral on Twitter, Boosie took to his account to go on a homophobic rampage in which he told LNX to “commit suicide.”
“STOP TROLLING ME F—– LOL!! U A WHOLE B—- PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D— N GETTIN F—ED N YOUR A– N PEACE N #uhateyourself,” he wrote.
“I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE.”
The tweet has since been deleted after violating Twitter’s rules and regulations.
Later that day, LNX proved to be everyone’s favourite unbothered king when he tweeted: “I am truly saddened. I have never been so mortified in my life.”
He continued: “I can’t believe Disney channel has yet to play Halloween town this entire October.”
The controversy has created numerous conversations on Twitter with many pointing out Boosie’s ridiculous one-sided feud.
One user wrote: “Boosie isn’t mad that Lil Nas X is queer. Boosie is mad that a queer Black rapper is doing better than him in an industry that has built its foundation in homophobia.”
Another user tweeted: “Boosie is so mad his homophobia not working on Lil Nas X. Like he is unravelling over the sh*t.”
This isn’t the first time that Boosie has expressed his disdain for the record-breaking artist.
Back in July, the 38-year-old rapper called LNX “the most disrespectful motherf**ker in the world” while defending DaBaby’s homophobic comments at Rolling Loud.
He also said that he would “beat his a**” after the Old Town Road rapper joked that he and Jack Harlow would perform Industry Baby naked on TV.
“If I’m at the awards and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his a** offstage and beat his a**.”
Even though Boosie’s shows no signs of letting up, Lil Nas X has remained unbothered by the his words.
During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, LNX revealed that Boosie’s unwarranted comments don’t bother him.
“I was listening to Boosie in the club the other day. I don’t really care. Honestly, I wish they didn’t say it, I guess,” he said.
“But I like the music, I’m gonna listen to the music. If somebody got beef with me, that doesn’t mean I got beef with them.”