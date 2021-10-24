Boosie BadAzz goes on vile homophobic rant after Lil Nas X jokes about collaboration

Rapper Boosie BadAzz went on a homophobic tirade after Lil Nas X teased a collaboration on Instagram.

On Saturday (23 October), LNX took to Instagram Live to interact with fans and answer questions regarding his music.

During the live stream, the Grammy winner joked that he would be collaborating with “Lil Boosie” – who has openly opposed him in the past.

“I been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro. I have this song with Lil Boosie, gonna come out,” he said.

After the clip went viral on Twitter, Boosie took to his account to go on a homophobic rampage in which he told LNX to “commit suicide.”

“STOP TROLLING ME F—– LOL!! U A WHOLE B—- PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D— N GETTIN F—ED N YOUR A– N PEACE N #uhateyourself,” he wrote.

“I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE.”

The tweet has since been deleted after violating Twitter’s rules and regulations.

Later that day, LNX proved to be everyone’s favourite unbothered king when he tweeted: “I am truly saddened. I have never been so mortified in my life.”

He continued: “I can’t believe Disney channel has yet to play Halloween town this entire October.”

Lil Nas X said he got a song with Boosie otw 😩👀😩pic.twitter.com/cyR9hbAwDd — Power 106 (@Power106LA) October 23, 2021