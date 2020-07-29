Bob serves epic verse for Drag Race All Stars 5 finale performance

“This is proof that Bob would win a winners season.”

Bob the Drag Queen has left fans slain with her own rap verse for RuPaul’s dance-pop anthem, Clap Back.

As host of the Pit Stop, the legendary season eight winner has been spilling the T on the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars with past winners from the franchise.

For the final episode of the series, Bob recruited the one and only Jaida Essence Hall, who memorably triumphed over Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd to the crown on season 12 earlier this year.

The stars discussed last week’s All Stars 5 finale, which saw the top three queens – Jujubee, Miz Cracker and Shea Couleé – record their own lyrics for Clap Back and deliver a jaw-dropping, choreo-filled performance with eliminated contestants Derrick Barry, Ongina, Mariah, Mayhem Miller, India Ferrah, Alexis Mateo and Blair St. Clair.

When asked who her favourite was in the challenge, Jaida admitted that Cracker “brought the lyrics” but Shea “worked it out in the choreography,” while Bob opined that Cracker had “no missteps” and was the “leader” of the challenge.

At the end of the episode, Bob proved her skills as a rapstress as she served her own gag-worthy verse for the track, in which she recalls how she “went from rags to riches by straight gagging bitches” and references her iconic “purse first” moment from her season. Suffice to say, fans were gooped.

“Bars for days! I need Bob to drop a new single,” said one viewer, while another wrote: “This is proof that Bob would win a winners season.”

Watch Bob the Drag Queen obliterate her own Clap Back verse below at the 26:45 mark.