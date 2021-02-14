Blues Clues & You series highlight 9 LGBTQ+ flags in new video

We stan the LGBTQ+ inclusion!

Nickelodeon’s long-running children’s program, Blues Clues has included 9 LGBTQ+ flags in their new alphabet music video.

The new video is part of the new rendition of the classic series titled Blues Clues & You.

In the visual, the two singers list every letter in the alphabet while associating them with activities, people, or magical creatures.

When they reach the letter P the voiceover actors sing: ” And P is full of Pride” while displaying the 9 flags.

The video included flags for the trans community, pansexual community, nonbinary community, asexual community, pansexual community, intersex community, lesbian community, bisexual community and the more colour more pride flag.

This isn’t the first time Nickelodeon showcased their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Last year, the network took to their Twitter account celebrating Pride month, stating: “Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month.”

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

The tweet featured Korra from The Legend of Korra, who is bisexual, and actor Michael D. Cohen, who plays Schwoz Schwartz in Henry Danger, who is trans, alongside a rainbow-coloured Spongebob, designed by artist Ramzy Masri.

You can watch the educational video on Nickelodeons YouTube channel or below.