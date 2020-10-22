Black Theatreland: Meet the LGBTQ+ nominees for this year’s Black British Theatre Awards

The Black British Theatre Awards are back for a second year, and for 2020 they will be broadcast on Sky Arts showcasing some of the finest work by Black actors, performers, and creatives in the UK. “This is an important year with UK Theatre coming to a standstill and the Black Lives Matter movement protests,” said BBTA directors Solange Urdang and Omar F Okai. “We feel it is important now more than ever to highlight the wonderful Black British talent we have in abundance and hope to bring positivity to such a difficult time.”

Among the nominees is plenty of incredible queer talent, some of who have come together for this very special editorial titled Black Theatreland. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie star Layton Williams, trans actress Kim Tatum, musical director Sean Green, theatre icon Rikki Beadle-Blair, and acting sensations Nicole Raquel Dennis, Arun Blair-Mangat, Cherrelle Skeete, Ryan Carter, and Nicholas McLean all feature.

“There have been so few Black queer British icons historically, that the only sustainable way has to been to forge new paths, and create new contexts,” says Rikki Beadle-Blair, who is up for the LGBTQ+ Champion Award. “But that’s what creativity is, right? So now we are finding and acknowledging those icons. And becoming them.”

Musical director Sean Green – who is nominated for the Musical Director Recognition Award – adds: “I always saw Theatre as a space that was very accepting of different races, sexualities and genders. And it is, but most of that diversity is evident on stage, rather than in the creative team or the management. As a musician and musical director I have become very used to being the only band member of colour, the only openly gay band member or both, unless the work calls for black representation on stage. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given but I do wonder what my career might have looked like if I was a white musician.

“That’s why I feel the Black British Theatre Awards are so important right now, as it shines a light on talent that is there working in every corner of our industry. That real support network helps you feel seen and in turn less alone.”