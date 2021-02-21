Black and LGBTQ+ students experience racist and homophobic attack during a Zoom event

“We maintain a zero-tolerance on any form of discrimination and this was a horrible occurrence that should never be repeated.”

Black and LGBTQ+ students at the University of Edinburgh were subjected to hate after an event was interrupted with homophobic and racial slurs.

The attacked happened during an informative Zoom event, which had close to 50 people attending.

The African and Caribbean Society took to Instagram to express their disappointment in the incident.

“For Caribbean Week the African and Caribbean Society, in conjunction with Edinburgh Global hosted the event “Pro-Black and Anti-Gay?”. This event spoke on the intersectionality of oppression and how we as a community, can move forward, learn to be accepting of each other and love ourselves.”

“This event, however, was interrupted by bigots using abhorrent homophobic and racist slurs and threats. We strongly condemn their actions and this attack only proved the necessity of these discussions,” the statement read.

It was reported that the hijackers displayed “horrific” pornography, shouted demeaning slurs and threatened the attendees.

“Even after being kicked out of the event, the attackers rejoined multiple times, through links that had been shared with students at the university,” one audience member revealed.