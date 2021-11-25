Birmingham Pride announces “biggest” celebration yet for 25th anniversary

Birmingham Pride, supported by HSBC UK, has announced its pride and protest theme for next year’s LGBTQ+ festival.

To celebrate 25 years of activism, Birmingham Pride has unveiled a new theme to tackle the injustice, prejudice and inequality the LGBTQ+ community has faced across the globe.

Event organiser Lawrence Barton issued a statement on the news: “It gives us immense pleasure to announce our theme for the 25th Anniversary next year, once again supported by HSBC UK. Birmingham Pride 2022 marks 25 years of “Pride and Protest” demonstrating our firm belief that there’s no Pride without the protest.

“It’s as important now as it was 25 years ago. Our LGBTQ + community is travelling a journey to achieve true equality in society, and we are far from reaching all our aims. Everyone who attends and supports Birmingham Pride – a universally inclusive event, helps further our community aims. I wish everyone a safe and memorable 25th anniversary year.”

HSBC UK CEO, Ian Stuart added: “We are incredibly proud to be a long-standing supporter of Pride. We value difference and are determined to use our position in society to support diversity and inclusion in all its forms. Last year we marched in our living rooms, this summer we were back out on the streets, and now we look forward to coming together once again in celebration and solidarity with Birmingham’s LGBTQ+ community in 2022.”

‘British pop group Steps will be headlining the Birmingham Pride Main Stage on Sunday 25th September 2022 as part of their much anticipated 25th anniversary tour.

Birmingham Pride will take place on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th September 2022.