Bimini hits back at “unfair” critics of Drag Race UK season 2

“It was a really tough time for our industry as a whole.”

Bimini Bon Boulash has responded to critics who think the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two have an “unfair advantage” compared to past contestants.

Last year, production on the second season came to a halt after four episodes due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, and the queens immediately went into lockdown.

Filming didn’t resume until seven months later, meaning the contestants were able to check out their competition on social media and reassess their strategy for the remainder of the series.

Season one fan-favourite Baga Chipz told GAY TIMES: “These queens have had months, nearly a year to learn how to sew… If they come back into the werkroom and they’re shit, there’s no excuse.

“If I was on that season, I would’ve bought a sewing machine and for Snatch Game, I would’ve researched the shit out of my character. More than any season, they have a lot to prove.”

When we spoke to Bimini for our digital cover story with the entire cast, she hit back at the critics, calling their comments “unfair” because “the whole world was in turmoil”.

“It wasn’t a break where everyone was going on holiday and having a lovely time,” she said.

“We all work as drag artists and there was not a lot of work compared to what there was, no one could go to a club. As much as we had a break, it was also a really tough time for our industry as a whole.

“I knew so many drag queens who got other jobs just to make ends meet because of what was going on. It shook up a lot of people, realising how our industry was just chucked to the side.”

Bimini continued to say that she thinks Drag Race viewers will “have a bit of sympathy” for the contestants when watching it play out on screen.

You can read our digital cover with the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two here.

Premiering 14 January on BBC, the highly-anticipated season will see the return of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr, with Alan and Graham joining the panel on a rotational basis.

It also boasts a star-studded line-up of guest judges including Dawn French, Gemma Collins, Jessie Ware, Jodie Harsh, Lorraine Kelly, Liz Hurley, Maya Jama, MNEK, Natalie Cassidy and Raven.

Watch the official trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two here or below.